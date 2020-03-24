Greenliant Ships Industrial Temperature 2TB NVMe and SATA M.2 ArmourDrive™ SSDs

High-Capacity NVMe and SATA M.2 Solid State Drives Available with On-Board DRAM and Hardware Encryption

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant has started volume production of its industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) 2 Terabyte NVMe and SATA M.2 ArmourDrive™ solid state drive (SSD) modules. Built in the 2280 form factor, and offered with hardware encryption and on-board DRAM, these high-performance SSDs save space, improve security and increase capacity for a wide variety of applications, including video conferencing, in-flight entertainment and data logging.



Benefits of 87 PX Series SATA and 88 PX Series NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive SSDs with on-board DRAM include:

Wide Range of Capacities: Available in 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.92 TB*

Available in 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.92 TB* Industrial Temperature: Operate between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

Operate between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius Built-in ECC: Use advanced bit error detection and correction optimized for 3D NAND

Use advanced bit error detection and correction optimized for 3D NAND Advanced Flash Management: Extend SSD longevity using dynamic and static wear leveling

Extend SSD longevity using dynamic and static wear leveling Data Security: Support AES-256 / TCG OPAL encryption and Secure Erase

“Customers rely on our wide and deep selection of quality solid state storage products, and Greenliant is pleased to be one of the first companies to offer I-temp 2 Terabyte M.2 SSDs for industrial applications that require higher capacities,” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. “With on-board DRAM and advanced security features, these products deliver consistent sustained performance and strong user data protection, which can be important advantages for certain embedded systems.”

Greenliant is shipping its full line of SATA and NVMe M.2 2280 PX Series SSDs using industrial 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory. For more information about 87 and 88 PX Series ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

* Total user-accessible capacity. 1TB = 1,000GB and 1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes.

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Tara Yingst Greenliant 408-200-8062 media@greenliant.com

Industrial Temperature 2TB M.2 NVMe and SATA ArmourDrive™ SSDs Greenliant’s industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) 2 Terabyte NVMe and SATA M.2 2280 ArmourDrive™ solid state drives save space—while quickly doubling storage capacity—in embedded systems. Available for ordering now, I-temp 2TB M.2 2280 ArmourDrive provides customers with advanced flash management to extend SSD longevity, on-board DRAM for enhanced performance and hardware-based encryption for high levels of data security.



