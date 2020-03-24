eXp Realty Introduces Telemedicine Plan for eXp Agents

Family Plans Start at $9 per Month for Unlimited Visits, no Copay, Access to 50,000 Doctors

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced it is offering a telemedicine plan for all U.S. eXp Realty agents as part of eXp Agent Healthcare and in partnership with Clearwater Benefits. Telemedicine subscriptions are typically only available through employer and group insurance plans, but this solution provides no-copay access to virtual primary care to all U.S. eXp agents and their families for the lowest monthly rate on the market. Agents do not have to hold health insurance through eXp Agent Healthcare to enroll in the plan.



“We are in an unprecedented global event and, now more than ever, we remain committed to supporting our agents,” said eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing. “The coronavirus pandemic has created a massive spike in demand for primary care physicians with a fixed supply of doctors at a time when access might be difficult. Telemedicine also removes the risk of being in a doctor’s office with other contagious sick people next to you or your family.”

Now, every U.S. eXp Realty agent can sign up for a discounted telemedicine solution starting at $9 per month for their whole family, including parents or other adult family members. Plan members also can request a three-way visit with a family member and the medical provider.

The telemedicine plan is through Teladoc, the global leader in virtual healthcare. Agents receive service via videoconference with no copay, unlimited visits and 24/7 access to more than 50,000 physicians. Currently, the average response time to talk to a board-certified physician via Teladoc is hours compared to days or longer for an in-person appointment. Access to additional specialists such as dermatology and mental health providers are available for a low copay.

Last year, eXp Realty launched eXp Agent Healthcare in partnership with insurance broker Clearwater Benefits to provide its U.S. real estate agents with innovative and low-cost healthcare options. eXp Realty agents can enroll in traditional insurance or an innovative healthcare option that is potentially more affordable than coverage purchased on the Health Insurance Marketplace. Through eXp Agent Healthcare, eXp Realty agents will have a dedicated concierge to help them maximize their savings. eXp Agent Healthcare is available to all eXp Realty agents in the United States.

As independent contractors, real estate agents typically purchase health care on the open market, which can be expensive, and a 2018 National Association of REALTORS® study showed that 14 percent of members have no health insurance. According to Clearwater Benefits, independent contractors enrolled in their programs save an average of $10,000 on fixed healthcare expenses and 80 percent on out-of-pocket expenses.

