BigPanda Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

AWS Competency Status Highlights Customer Demand for BigPanda Solution To Support IT Operations in Cloud and Hybrid Environments

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Autonomous IT Operations platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that BigPanda helps enterprises successfully adopt AIOps in their IT Operations, Network Operations Center (NOC), and DevOps teams.



Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates BigPanda as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized and demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Monitoring, Logging, and Performance. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“As more organizations move workloads to the cloud, their IT Ops and DevOps teams must maintain the highest quality of service and uptime,” said Elik Eizenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at BigPanda. “Whether an organization is contemplating a new migration or modernizing post-migration workflows, BigPanda collects and correlates alerts, topology and change data using AI, accelerating incident detection and event management. We are excited to earn the AWS DevOps Competency, underscoring BigPanda’s value in helping companies achieve their technology goals with the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Many different business teams, from marketing and sales to R&D, leverage technologies, including real-time analytics, microservices, and the internet of things. These new advancements multiply the complexity and volume of the work that must be handled by IT Operations, a department that has not enjoyed the same transformative luxuries as other parts of an organization. To maintain uptime and quality of services in the face of continuous change, IT Ops has invested in more resources, monitoring tools and manual rules and processes to find and fix performance issues or outages. Implementing AIOps allows IT operations teams to transform their processes that keep pace with their business.

“As Trace3 customers move to the cloud, they are often confronted with an increasingly complex IT environment,” said David Ishmael, Vice President of Intelligent Operations (iOps), Trace3. “Intelligent monitoring of the changes inherent in large-scale migrations is a crucial task; it is the only way to identify the source of outages and respond to said outages. We partnered with BigPanda because its approach to implementing AI leads to increased transparency, testability, and control in IT environments. It is no surprise that BigPanda has achieved an AWS DevOps competency, as its solution allows companies migrating to the cloud to proactively surface incidents before they become outages.”

About BigPanda

BigPanda helps IT Ops, NOC and DevOps teams detect, investigate, and resolve IT incidents and outages, faster and more easily than ever before. Powered by Open Box Machine Learning, BigPanda captures alerts, changes and topology data from all your disparate tools and uses machine learning to reduce IT noise, detect incidents and outages, and surface their probable root cause, in real time. Customers such as Intel, TiVO, Warner Media and Workday rely on BigPanda to reduce their operating costs, improve service availability and performance, and de-risk and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Founded in 2012, BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

