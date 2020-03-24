BlueToad Poised to Assist Publishers Transitioning to Digital Due to COVID-19

Recent survey from BlueToad illustrates consumer interest in digital magazines as publishers search for digital solutions

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey from leading content delivery platform BlueToad highlights consumer interest in digital magazines. At a time when COVID-19 is forcing some publishers to reevaluate the way they connect with readers, the new survey shows consumers are finding convenience and value in reading digital magazines.



The survey was conducted in mid-February with participants from the United States, before social distancing and other COVID-19-related behaviors were prevalent in the country. It looked at people’s reading habits with respect to both print and digital magazines, as well as at their preferences for reading digital content on different devices.

75% of people surveyed read magazines digitally, justifying publisher efforts in the digital publishing space. This appears to be even more relevant now, as COVID-19 concerns have since led some consumers away from reading print editions. As for frequency, 42% say they read digital magazines once a week to a few times a week. 57% of people say they use their phone to read digital magazines.

“The results of this survey show that consumers aren’t turning their backs on magazines, they just want to access them beyond traditional print versions,” said Paul DeHart, CEO of BlueToad. “This is especially key as many consumers are currently self-isolating and looking for new ways to read content and connect with brands. For publishers looking to pivot their strategy in light of COVID-19, publishing digitally offers a unique opportunity to build relationships and supply content to readers during these uncertain times.”

The main reason given for consumer interest in digital magazines is convenience. 63% cite convenience as the reason they read digital editions, and 55% say convenience is also their favorite feature of digital magazines. People who read digital magazines are also looking for a different layout than what they see in print; 61% say they prefer content when it’s in a responsive mobile layout.

“Transitioning to publishing digitally provides publishers an opportunity to maintain and strengthen their brand,” said DeHart. “Brands matter now more than ever. Consumers are concerned with the reliability of the information they read, and they listen to publishers they trust. BlueToad offers digital solutions for publishers so they can continue building that trust and connect with readers in a rapidly-changing world.”

