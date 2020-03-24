Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) & Partners are Supporting Surveillance Activities Across the African Region
Early detection is vital to containing the #COVID19 pandemic on the continent. @WHO & partners are supporting surveillance activities across the African Region including point of entry monitoring at Murtala Muhammed Nigeria.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
