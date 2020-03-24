Coronavirus - Estawini

The Ministry of Health on Monday 23 March 2020, received 63 CO C-19 results, of which one (1) Was positive and 62 negative

1) A 52 year old male who had travelled to the United States in March, He is presently stable and under medical care.

Contact tracing has been Initiated,

The Ministry of Health wishes to re-iterate the importance of cooperaling with health advice on prevention measures and especially on self ­Isolation.

All those given this advice are expected to:

Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of ihe family.

Use a mask if they have 'flu. Visitors should not be allowed into the paitlent's roam until discharged.

Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient. These items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be reused instead of being discarded.

The patient is not expected lo travel to societal gatherings and public places

Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular hand washing with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide updates to the nation on further developments



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.