Coronavirus – Nigeria: 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun

One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case

As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.