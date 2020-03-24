Safe-T Listed as a Leading SDP Vendor in Omdia Report

/EIN News/ -- Omdia (formerly Ovum) is a leading global research and advisory firm, focused on technology, media, and telecoms

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that it has been listed as a leading Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) vendor in a recent report by Omdia Market Research, titled “Omdia Market Radar: Zero-Trust Access; Tech Emerges for Secure Remote Access to Applications in the Cloud Era”1. Omdia (formerly Ovum) is a leading global research and advisory firm focused on technology, media, and telecoms. Omdia has combined the strengths of IHS Markit Technology, Tractica and Ovum as the powerhouse research arm for Informa Tech.

The report, published on March 17, 2020, explored two types of Zero Trust Access (ZTA) offerings: SDP and Identity-Aware Proxy (IAP). The difference between the two is mainly in the way these services are delivered. SDP can be acquired as a software and deployed on a service provider’s own network while IAP is a service, offered by vendors operating their own network. One of the major benefits of the SDP approach is that IAP often adds latency to the data traffic, which can negatively impact performance.

According to Omdia, “Safe-T’s architecture for delivering this [SDP] comprises three servers: the Authentication Gateway, the Access Gateway, and the Access Controller. It offers a patented reverse access technology, where requests for access come in from external users or applications and are intercepted by the Safe-T Access Gateway, which resides outside the firewall.”

Safe-T’s patented reverse access technology removes the need to open any ports within a firewall while allowing secure application access between networks (through the firewall). It also logically segments networks to prevent lateral movement by attackers and supports client-less and VPN-less application access.

Omdia found that, “Safe-T provides four different deployment configurations to meet different organizations’ needs. In addition, via its ZoneZero™ product, it allows for flexibility in the relationship with an existing VPN so that Safe-T’s Secure Application Access can work in place of or next to an existing VPN, allowing for a transition from VPN to zero trust to be a managed journey.”

According to the report, “There are already some aggressive forecasts, with one analyst suggesting that as many as 60% of the VPNs in place today will be replaced by some form of ZTA technology by 2023. Given the size of the VPN market, this would put the value of the ZTA market at somewhere between $20bn and $24bn by 2023.” Safe-T is allowing organizations to reap the benefits of ZTA technology in place of VPN in a simple and secure manner. In fact, the report gave Safe-T’s SDP high marks across each category and was named one of the only ZTA solutions capable of entirely replacing VPNs.

“Safe-T’s ability to deliver Software-Defined Perimeter as agentless technology, together with its ability to enable gradual migration from traditional VPNs to SDP with its ZoneZero™ product, are compelling reasons to consider the vendor if you are planning a Zero-Trust Access deployment,” said Rik Turner, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

Safe-T’s Secure Application Access (SAA) solution is changing the way organizations grant secure external access to their services. The solution offers secure and transparent access for all types of entities (people, applications, and connected devices) to any internal application, service and data, for example HTTP/S, SMTP, SFTP, SSH, APIs, RDP, and WebDAV. By implementing Safe-T’s patented reverse-access (outbound) technology, Safe-T SAA eliminates the need to open incoming ports in the organization’s firewall.

“We are honored to be mentioned in the report. Our high scores reflect our continuous efforts to provide the best SDP solution to the market,” said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T. “As VPNs become less and less fit for use, we are pleased to be able to deliver solutions that help organizations establish a Zero Trust strategy across their networks.”

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling, and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services, and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here .

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the validation of its solutions as part of the Zero Trust Access (ZTA) offerings, the potential of its product and ability to provide market requirements and market size forecasts. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

