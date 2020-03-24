Anything Technologies Media, Inc.’s Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, Announces New Anti-Microbial, Anti-Bacterial Product IMMUNE PLUS Spray to Help Protect Against Deadly Viruses like the Coronavirus, SARS, and Others

/EIN News/ -- PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT: https://sonoranflower.com/store

TUCSON, AZ, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company has launched its new ANTI-MICROBIAL, ANTI-BACTERIAL product IMMUNE PLUS Spray. IMMUNE PLUS Spray is a one-of-a-kind formula, designed to naturally and safely support the immune system and your body’s ECS system to keep your body in natural balance.

IMMUNE Plus Spray is a Dr. developed and recommended formula of antioxidant, anti-microbial and water-soluble hemp Cannabinoids, (20%), to help support users' immune system naturally. 5 sprays contain 50mcg of Patented Silver (60 ppm) and 16.5 mg of Water-Soluble Hemp Cannabinoids (20%) along with a high dose of Vitamin C (365% DV). Recommended use: Spray five times in your mouth daily. When encountering people that are coughing or sick, take 1 or 2 additional sprays for extra immune support.

ATM believes that our new IMMUNE PLUS could not come at a better time as we try to protect ourselves against deadly viruses like the coronavirus. It’s time to make our immune system as strong as possible.!! Watch for additional related product announcements in the near term.

To Buy IMMUNE PLUS Spray go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

About Sonoran Flower LLC:

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

