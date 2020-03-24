data.world enhances its SaaS data catalog, delivering transparency and simplicity to enterprise users

Self-provisioning free trial for data catalog, collaboration, and analysis now available

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native data catalog company, today announced new capabilities designed to accelerate time-to-value by bringing unmatched transparency, simplicity, and usability to its growing base of enterprise customers. This includes a new platform design that optimizes popular features such as social newsfeeds, auto-generated lineage, and agile data governance. The company also launched a free trial of its SaaS-based platform and announced publicly available pricing information , making it the only enterprise data catalog company to do so.



“Typical enterprise software is notoriously tough to deploy, maintain, and use, and most companies are cagey about pricing. As a Certified B Corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative data catalog and community, we’re not a typical software company,” said Brett Hurt, co-founder and CEO of data.world. “As a SaaS business that has been honed by use-cases from data-driven communities all over the world, we believe it’s important to deliver a top-tier product that speaks to the consumer in all of us. Our cloud-native enterprise service and the trial version put customer experience and usability front and center.”

According to Gartner, “Data and analytics leaders have embraced the cloud as an integral part of their IT landscape, including data management solutions. The greater demand for analytics from business and the emphasis on speed of value delivery has made the cloud the first choice for new data management development and deployment. The perception that the cloud is less expensive fuels this choice even more1.”

data.world quickly and easily connects to and catalogs data and metadata from popular cloud data warehouses like Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Azure Synapse Analytics. It can also connect to and crawl PostgreSQL and SQL Server, applications like Slack, BI dashboards, and “dark data” like spreadsheets. Once the assets are available on data.world, users can more easily find and understand the data they need to make smart business decisions.

New data.world features introduced today include:

Modern, consumer-grade design with a natural-language search that makes it easier to find exactly what people need to answer their business questions with data.

with a natural-language search that makes it easier to find exactly what people need to answer their business questions with data. Machine-learning powered newsfeeds that recommend interesting datasets, so colleagues can see what their peers are working on, and pull in relevant assets.

that recommend interesting datasets, so colleagues can see what their peers are working on, and pull in relevant assets. Automated data lineage for asset lifecycle tracking and audit provides a graphical view of data and metadata, so people can see where data originated and how it’s being used.

for asset lifecycle tracking and audit provides a graphical view of data and metadata, so people can see where data originated and how it’s being used. Agile governance workflows for catalog users to request access to interesting data assets and give data stewards/owners the ability to grant or deny based on business processes.

Ryan Specialty Group (RSG) is an international specialty insurance organization founded and led by Patrick G. Ryan, the widely respected insurance entrepreneur. RSG provides specialty risk solutions and services to retail agents, brokers, and insurance carriers. The company uses data.world to organize and catalog data projects.

“RSG manages data for millions of insurance policies and claims, so it’s critical to our business to understand how our business is performing and how we can use our data to best serve our clients,” said Harry Snyder, Chief Technology Officer at RSG. “During a brief trial, data.world proved to us that they could help us organize and better understand our business data so that we can extract insights and make more informed decisions for our clients and carrier partners.”

data.world will host a virtual event on March 25th titled, “ Data from Anywhere. Knowledge for Everyone . ” The two-hour webinar will highlight how companies that build strong data cultures can stay successful when the data and analytics workforce is remote.

