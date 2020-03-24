Panorays Partners with the Cloud Security Alliance to Deliver Comprehensive Visibility into SaaS and Cloud Providers

Companies can now customize and automate the assessment of cloud security controls with speed and ease of use

Panorays CTO Demi Ben-Ari explains, “Panorays’ unique 360-degree rating approach offers cloud provider consumers full visibility into the security posture of their providers. Consumers can assess their providers using CAIQ while continuously monitoring the provider’s attack surface. The combination of the questionnaire approach together with an understanding of uncovered security gaps provides customers with actionable information regarding the risk that a provider poses.”

The Panorays partnership with the Cloud Security Alliance enables companies to quickly and easily ascertain if their cloud provider complies with standard security regulations. Panorays’ customers further gain through a context-based CAIQ, customized to the relationship of Panorays and the provider so that only regulations or frameworks relevant to the relationship are asked. Onboarding third parties through CAIQ is done automatically so customers can send, track and evaluate their cloud providers.

“We’re proud to have Panorays take an active role within our cloud community. With Panorays’ dedication to assessing other cloud and SaaS providers, we can continue to build a secure ecosystem,” said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. “CSA consumers will benefit from Panorays’ innovative approach to accelerate cloud adoption.”

The CAIQ assessments provide a set of questions for a cloud provider to ascertain its compliance with the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). The CCM is a baseline set of security controls that is based on accepted security standards, regulations and controls framework, such as ISO 27001/27002, ISACA COBIT, PCI, NIST, Jericho Forum and NERC CIP.

About Panorays

Panorays automates third-party security lifecycle management.

With Panorays’ automated platform, companies dramatically speed up third-party security evaluations, eliminate the manual questionnaire process, gain continuous visibility and ensure compliance to regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and NYDFS.

It is the only platform that enables companies to easily view, manage and engage on the security posture of their third parties, vendors, suppliers and business partners.

Panorays is a SaaS-based platform, with no installation needed. Learn more at www.panorays.com

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem.

