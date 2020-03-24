David W. Allen of GreenBird LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild birds are considered the measure of the health of the environment, but the number of birds in North America has declined by almost 3 billion since 1970.

According to Audubon’s Watchlist, 25 percent of American birds are in decline or endangered due to loss of habitat from urban sprawl, deforestation, pesticides and, of course, global warming.

Birds are the beauty of nature that lives right outside our window. How can we reverse these worrying trends?

David W. Allen is the founder of GreenBird LLC, makers of green products for wild birds.

GreenBird is proof that one simple idea can make a real contribution. Best known for their disposable paper bird houses, all GreenBird products are made from recycled paper and other natural, sustainable materials. That means GreenBird products are good for birds, good for the Earth, and good for you.

“Hopefully we are playing a positive role in helping birds survive,” says Allen.

GreenBird started like most great ideas with a moment of inspiration. One morning, while headed into his office at an advertising agency, Allen was struck by the idea of a disposable paper birdhouse.

“Sometimes an idea just pops in your head. It was that kind of experience. More of a gift, really,” recalls Allen. “The real ‘ah-ha’ moment came when I realized I could do it. The paper birdhouse is a package. I've designed a lot of packages in my career as a graphic designer, so I designed a package birds could live in.”

Allen says most bird-enthusiasts believe it is more important to provide housing for birds than food because of the loss of habitat. GreenBird’s houses are designed for wrens, titmice and nuthatches. Allen says they have also had reports of Chickadees moving in, too.

And GreenBird’s bird houses are a perfect educational craft projects for cub scouts, girl scout and boy scout troops, school students, senior centers and bird lovers of all ages.

“GreenBird products are not designed to last forever but we hope the lessons they teach and affect they have will,” says Allen.

