SADC calls for regional union to fight coronavirus

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 24 - The executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Monday called on all people of member countries to comply with the guidelines of their governments, with a view to preventing or minimizing the spread of the coronavirus (Covid -19). ,

Stergomena Lawrence Tax's appeal is contained in a SADC statement released on the occasion of the celebration of March 23, a day devoted to the liberation of southern Africa.

The SADC executive secretary underlines that this year the celebration of the Liberation of Southern Africa takes place at a time when the world is confronted with Covid-19, which was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global pandemic and a health emergency.

According to the SADC statement, signed by its executive secretary, the date serves as a tribute to the men and women who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the southern region.

“Without the commitment and selflessness of the men and women who sacrificed their lives, we would never have achieved the political liberation of our region,” reads the statement.

" We owe a great deal to our Founders, we might have lost the majority of them, unfortunately, but their legacy lives on, may their souls rest in eternal peace. ," says Lawrence Tax in the document.

On the other hand, the regional organization expressed in the declaration its gratitude to the international community for the support given to the liberation struggle of the member countries of the community.

Stergomena Tax defends in the declaration that Member States include, among others, the history of the liberation of Southern Africa in the school curriculum, so that young people and future generations learned of the sacrifices of that generation of young men and women who liberated the region.

