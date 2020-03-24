Department will Consider Exemptions to the Two and Three Crop Greening Rules

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is prepared to consider exempting tillage farmers from the two/three crop requirement under Greening due to the exceptionally wet weather.

The autumn weather in 2019 proved very difficult for Irish tillage farmers, with rainfall above average across the main crop growing areas of the country. As a consequence of this poor weather a limited exemption to crop diversification was introduced by the Department in January 2020.

The weather to date in 2020 has also proved extremely challenging, with record levels of rainfall in February, and has left tillage farmers with limited crop options.

Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the recent wet weather, the Department has decided to extend the possible exemption for 2020 to all tillage farmers. Consequently tillage farmers may choose the crop options that best suit the soil conditions and the time of the year. If as a result of these choices a farmer does not comply with the Crop Diversification rules an exemption may be granted.

Farmers who wish to request this exemption may do so as part of their 2020 BPS application, and each such request will be considered by the Department on a case by case basis.

Any queries with regard to this exemption can be directed to the Greening Unit at greening@agriculture.gov.ie

Note for Editors

Greening places obligations on farmers with more than 10 ha of arable land, but less than 30 ha, to grow at least two crops; while those with more than 30 ha must grow at least three crops. Farmers also must ensure that the main crop does not exceed 75% of the arable area and, for those required to grow more than two crops, that the two main crops do not exceed 95%. Due to exceptional circumstances of the high rainfall levels, the Department will consider requests from tillage farmers for exemption from these rules, on a case by case basis.

