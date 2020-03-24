KMWorld Recognizes Parascript in Knowledge Management

Parascript honored for the fifth consecutive year by KMWorld for 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management

/EIN News/ -- Longmont, CO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parascript, which supplies the digital workforce with automated data entry solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually, is recognized for the fifth consecutive year by KMWorld for 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management. KMWorld is the leading publisher and information provider serving the knowledge, content and document management markets.

Knowledge management as a discipline focuses on how best to capture, distribute and use all information important to the organization as part of an integrated approach. To select the 100 companies that matter in knowledge management, KMWorld evaluated how well the companies’ KM technology and services evolved over the past year to meet the changing needs of customers.

"Knowledge management software and services providers are embracing a fresh wave of technological innovation to address heightened expectations—among both customers and employees—for the right information to be delivered to the right people at the right time,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. “To showcase organizations that are advancing their products and capabilities to meet changing requirements, KMWorld created the annual list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management.”

Managing all manner of documents—whether scanned, faxed or generated from applications—is critical to successful organizations’ knowledge management in order to maximize efficiency, adaptability and the customer experience. Parascript Smart Learning software delivers trend-setting automation, i.e., document classification, data location, extraction and verification without the usual costs associated with initial configuration and ongoing management. Today, it is no longer necessary to train a developer to create and maintain intelligent capture rules.

“We really appreciate being selected by KMWorld with its unique focus on the most innovative technologies and important trends shaping knowledge management,” said Bill Johnson, Vice President of Global Sales at Parascript. “Having run my own Systems Integration shop for 20 years in the ECM field, I understand our customers’ challenges and what a break-through it is to now have true straight through processing in document automation. Parascript provides STP with high-accuracy results.”

With increased competition and customer demands, a successful knowledge management strategy becomes more critical than ever for organizations. Innovative solutions such as Parascript Smart Learning software offer new ways to automate unnecessarily manual document processes.

“Unlike other capture vendors, which still require a lot of effort to configure and optimize their software, Parascript uses machine learning to automatically analyze documents to create models that can reliably optimize image quality, classify and separate documents, and locate and extract needed data,” Mr. Johnson explained. “The result is data output that meets rigorous accuracy requirements so that true straight through processing is now possible.”

Once in production, there is no need to spend time analyzing and correcting rules. Smart Learning software adjusts and tunes itself in the background by automatically collecting and curating production data.

