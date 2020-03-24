PDL Maintains Essential Services

Private investigation company uses ‘desktop intelligence’ to maintain its service

We absolutely recognise the need to follow the advice of the government and its medical advisors. As such, we are suspending in-person operations that would contravene this advice.”” — Peter Torley

LONDON, UK , March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established private investigation company PDL has announced it will maintain as close to a full service as possible throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Whilst the company has necessarily postponed or limited some in-person services in measures designed to protect its clients and staff, remote services - such as ‘desktop intelligence’ - remain available in full to all clients, both corporate and individual.With continuous investment in intelligence, in the form state-of-the-art technologies, data, and tracking and monitoring systems , PDL has always moved with the times. This means from-the-desk investigations, remote operations, and online tracing has long been a key part of the company’s work. And although PDL has always exhibited exemplary services, the limitations imposed by COVID-19 will only see them re-engage with remote operations with renewed vigour.Peter Torley, PDL’s owner and lead detective explained “The Coronavirus has come as a surprise to us all, and has of course affected the working methods of both us at PDL, and our valued clients. We absolutely recognise the need to follow the advice of the government and its medical advisors. As such, we are suspending in-person operations that would contravene this advice.”He continued, “However, our superlative technologies, and desire to provide our clients with cost-effective solutions mean that we’re well-versed in offering the highest-quality remote investigations. As such, we will continue these operations with the standard for which we’re well-known. Thus I can hereby reassure existing and prospective clients that we are here to do so at any time”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.