Surna Reports Q4 2019 and Full Year Results

Downsizing of Operations in Response to Coronavirus

Boulder, Colorado, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) announced today operating and financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2019.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of its impact on the Company’s operations, the Company has decided to cancel its Q4 2019 investor conference call previously scheduled for March 26, 2020.

Financial Highlights

  Our 2019 revenue was $15.2 million, which represents a 59% increase compared to 2018 revenue and our largest ever annual revenue. Our 2019 revenue includes $6.7 million recognized from three project contracts we signed with a single multi-facility operator (“MFO”), which we define as businesses that own and operate two or more cannabis cultivation facilities in either the U.S. or Canada.
     
  For 2019, our operating loss and net loss was $1,311,000 and $1,339,000, respectively. This compares to a 2018 operating loss and net loss of $4,820,000 and $4,744,000, respectively.
     
  Our 2019 adjusted net income1 was $92,000, compared to a 2018 adjusted net loss of $2,592,000. This year we achieved our first ever annual adjusted net income, a key milestone that we established in early 2019.
     
  Our Q4 2019 revenue was $3,719,000, compared to Q4 2018 revenue of $2,195,000, an increase of 69%. Our Q4 2019 net loss was $800,000, compared to a Q4 2018 net loss of $816,000. Our Q4 2019 adjusted net loss was $154,000, compared to a Q4 2018 adjusted net loss of $811,000.
     
  Our 2019 gross profit margin was 29.9% compared to 25.6% for 2018, an increase of 4.3 percentage points.
     
  As of December 31, 2019, our cash was $922,000, compared to cash of $253,000 as of December 31, 2018. We generated $672,000 in cash flow from our operating activities during 2019. Our working capital deficit was $1,437,000 as of December 31, 2019, compared to a working capital deficit of $1,031,00 as of December 31, 2018. However, our year-end working capital deficit includes $503,000 of accrued compensation expense that was paid in stock options in Q1 2020. Excluding the accrued compensation expense, the 2019 year-end working capital deficit was $934,000.

1 “Adjusted net income (loss)” means our GAAP net income (loss), after adjustment for non-cash equity compensation expense, debt-related items and depreciation expense.

Downsizing of Operations

A number of recent events have had an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition, including constraints on capital availability for our customers and prospects who have commenced, or are contemplating, new and expanded cannabis cultivation facilities and the recent outbreak of COVID-19, a novel strain of coronavirus, which has spread across the globe including the U.S. Most recently, the response to this coronavirus by federal, state and local governments in the U.S. has resulted in significant market and business disruptions across many industries and affecting businesses of all sizes. This pandemic has also further tightened capital access for most businesses.

As a result of these events, we assessed our near-term operations, working capital, finances and capital formation opportunities, and implemented, in late March 2020, a downsizing of our operations, including workforce reductions, reductions of salaried employee compensation and a reduction of hours worked to preserve cash resources, cut costs and focus our operations on customer-centric sales and project management activities. The extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and financial results will depend on future developments, which are uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time.

The duration and likelihood of success of this downsizing effort, workforce reduction and cost-cutting measures are uncertain. If these actions do not meet our expectations, or additional capital is not available, we may not be able to continue our operations. In addition, any potential government mandate to limit non-essential work would have a material adverse effect on management’s revised plans. If our customers or prospects are unable to continue operations or obtain project financing and we are unable to increase revenues, or otherwise generate cash flows from operations, we will not be able to successfully execute on the various strategies and initiatives to grow our business.

Tony McDonald, CEO, commented: “Despite achieving record revenue in 2019 and our first-ever year of positive adjusted net income, we, along with all the companies in our industry, are in unchartered waters. We now face the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak and how this will impact our business and the operations and pending or planned projects of our customers and prospects. While it is too early to make any long-term assessments, our business has slowed considerably as a result of the effective shutdown of large parts of the U.S. economy. However, we continue to deliver products and services to our customers during this extraordinary disruption.”

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com) designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control. Our customers include commercial, state- and provincial-regulated cannabis growers in the U.S. and Canada as well as other international locations, including those growers building new facilities and those expanding or retrofitting existing facilities. Currently, our revenue stream is derived primarily from supplying our products, services and technologies to commercial indoor and hybrid sealed greenhouse facilities ranging from several thousand to more than 100,000 square feet.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to Surna’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Statement about Cannabis Markets

The use, possession, cultivation, and distribution of marijuana is prohibited by U.S. federal law for medical and recreational purposes. Although certain states have legalized medical and recreational cannabis, companies and individuals involved in the sector are still at risk of being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further, the landscape in the cannabis industry changes rapidly. This means that at any time the city, county, or state where cannabis is permitted can change the current laws and/or the federal government can supersede those laws and take prosecutorial action. Given the uncertain legal nature of the cannabis industry, it is imperative that investors understand that investments in the cannabis industry should be considered very high risk. A change in the current laws or enforcement policy can negatively affect the status and operation of our business, require additional fees, stricter operational guidelines and unanticipated shut-downs.

Surna Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

    December 31,  
    2019     2018  
ASSETS            
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 922,177     $ 253,387  
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $151,673 and $119,022, respectively)     138,357       210,187  
Inventory, net     1,231,243       935,886  
Prepaid expenses and other     269,491       128,348  
Total Current Assets     2,561,268       1,527,808  
Noncurrent Assets                
Property and equipment, net     257,923       520,321  
Goodwill     631,064       631,064  
Intangible assets, net     11,930       23,028  
Deposits     51,000       51,000  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     534,133       -  
Total Noncurrent Assets     1,486,050       1,225,413  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 4,047,318     $ 2,753,221  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 1,832,959     $ 1,917,087  
Deferred revenue     1,444,472       641,798  
Accrued equity compensation     503,466       -  
Current portion of operating lease liability     217,843       -  
Total Current Liabilities     3,998,740       2,558,885  
                 
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES                
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     404,209       -  
Total Noncurrent Liabilities     404,209       -  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     4,402,949       2,558,885  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)                
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 42,030,331 shares issued and outstanding     420       420  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 228,216,638 and 224,989,794 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     2,283       2,250  
Additional paid in capital     25,326,593       24,538,027  
Accumulated deficit     (25,684,927 )     (24,346,361 )
Total Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity     (355,631 )     194,336  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY   $ 4,047,318     $ 2,753,221  

Surna Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations

    For the Years Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Revenue, net   $ 15,224,454     $ 9,581,968  
                 
Cost of revenue     10,675,601       7,132,090  
                 
Gross profit     4,548,853       2,449,878  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Advertising and marketing expenses     675,703       979,711  
Product development costs     521,044       317,713  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     4,662,695       5,972,948  
Total operating expenses     5,859,442       7,270,372  
                 
Operating loss     (1,310,589 )     (4,820,494 )
                 
Other (expense) income:                
Other (expense) income, net     (27,977 )     58,254  
Interest expense     -       (2,908 )
Gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities     -       21,403  
Total other (expense) income     (27,977 )     76,749  
                 
Loss before provision for income taxes     (1,338,566 )     (4,743,745 )
                 
Income taxes     -       -  
                 
Net loss   $ (1,338,566 )   $ (4,743,745 )
                 
Loss per common share – basic and dilutive   $ (0.006 )   $ (0.022 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and dilutive     227,662,184       218,752,365  

 Surna Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    For the Years Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,338,566 )   $ (4,743,745 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense     161,180       163,700  
Gain on change in derivative liabilities     -       (21,403 )
Compensation paid in equity     788,599       2,029,430  
Provision for doubtful accounts     32,651       13,755  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     (223,971 )     (28,037 )
Loss on disposal of assets     115,359       19,279  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     39,179       198,647  
Inventory     (71,386 )     (385,227 )
Prepaid expenses and other     (141,143 )     165,660  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     23,830       52,329  
Deferred revenue     802,674       (313,161 )
Lease liability, net     (20,039 )     -  
Accrued equity compensation     503,466       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     671,833       (2,848,773 )
                 
Cash Flows From Investing Activities                
Capitalization of intangible assets     -       (5,028 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (3,043 )     (261,222 )
Proceeds from payment of tenant improvement allowance     -       100,000  
Cash disbursed for equipment held for lease     -       (16,237 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,043 )     (182,487 )
                 
Cash Flows From Financing Activities                
Cash proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants     -       1,210,000  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options     -       3,375  
Proceeds from exercise of investor warrants     -       15,000  
Repurchase of common shares from related party     -       (400,000 )
Purchase of option to repurchase preferred stock from related party     -       (5,000 )
Payments on loans from shareholders     -       (6,927 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     -       816,448  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash     668,790       (2,214,812 )
Cash, beginning of period     253,387       2,468,199  
Cash, end of period   $ 922,177     $ 253,387  
                 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Equity issued in settlement   $ -     $ 226,400  
Extinguishment of derivative liability on cashless exercise of warrants   $ -     $ 389,477  
Unpaid purchases of equipment and other assets   $ -     $ 4,500  

