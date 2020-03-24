Aite Group Announces Second Annual Digital Wallet Inovation Awards

Aite Group, in partnership with the MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event, is recognizing innovative digital wallet providers leveraging best-in-class technology at an awards presentation during MPC 2020 in Chicago.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite Group is excited to announce that submissions are now being accepted for its second annual Digital Wallet Innovation Awards program. These awards will honor and recognize innovation achieved by digital wallet providers that are changing the way that commerce is done. Award recipients will be industry leaders that identify and implement new products, capabilities, and levels of automation and effectiveness that remove friction and add value to the consumer and merchant commerce experience. They are the pathfinders in the digital payment space. The winners will be selected by a global panel of experts on digital payments and wallets, and the awards will be announced August 24, 2020, at MPC20 Mobile & Digital Commerce Event at the Swissôtel Chicago.



Nominations are now being accepted across five categories as follows:



- Customer experience

- Merchant experience

- Product design

- Value-added services

- Market adoption



In addition to the five category awards, there will be an overall “best in class” award for the digital wallet judged to be the best of all the category entries submitted.



Submissions will be accepted through May 1, 2020 and the following requirements will need to be met in order to nominate:



- Only digital wallet providers or individuals with explicit consent from their organizations can submit the nominations.

- Nominated innovations must be in production.

- All nominees must be willing to allow Aite Group to publicly announce and describe their initiatives, should they win.



“We are excited to enter the second year in our awards program, working closely with the MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event,” said Thad Peterson, senior analyst at Aite Group. “Digital wallets are the engines of commerce in the payments ecosystem, and it’s great to have an opportunity to recognize the wallets that are leading the global revolution in digital payments.”



“We’re honored to partner once again with the payments industry thought leaders at Aite Group to showcase innovators in digital wallet solutions at MPC20,” said Marla Ellerman, executive director of the MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event. “Last year’s winners demonstrated how transformative digital payments can be in enabling emerging economies and creative commerce opportunities. We’re looking forward to recognizing the next group of digital wallet innovators.”





To learn more about the Digital Wallet Innovation Awards, please visit our website here.



Aite Group’s new Digital Wallet Database—built in partnership with Mobey Forum, a global industry association helping banks and financial institutions to shape the future of digital financial services—is a leading source of updated information on digital wallets around the world. No other database compares in terms of comprehensive global coverage.



To request additional information about Aite Group’s Digital Wallets Innovation Awards or to learn more about the Digital Wallet Database, please contact us at pr@aitegroup.com. The identification of an Aite Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite Group of any vendor, product, or service.



About Aite Group:

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, cybersecurity, fraud and AML, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event:

MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.



About MPC20:

MPC20, which marks the 10th year of the Mobile & Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 24-26, 2020, at the Swissôtel Chicago. This year’s theme, “The Future of Mobile & Digital Commerce is Here,” will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information or to register, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.

Siobhan Scanlan Aite Group +1 617-398-5064 pr@aitegroup.com



