Microbix Announces Quality Products Distribution Agreement

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator making critical ingredients that enable the production of clinical diagnostics and creating medical devices that help ensure test accuracy, announces the appointment of The Medical Supply Company of Ireland (MSC) as a distributor.



Under an agreement between the parties, MSC has been appointed as distributor of Microbix’s quality assessment products (QAPs™) for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. As distributor, MSC will provide marketing, distribution, and logistical support for Microbix’s QAPs. At present, there are four dozen such QAPs across the PROCEEDx™ and REDx™ Controls tradenames – to support the whole-process accuracy of tests for bacterial and viral diseases by emulating patient samples while being consistent, non-infectious, and stable.

MSC is a privately-owned life sciences distribution company with highly-trained technical sales people providing analytical consumables, diagnostic equipment and other solutions to customers in the fields of life science and clinical diagnostics. MSC is particularly interested in Microbix’s Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and Mycoplasma genitalium (MGEN) control products, two diseases at the forefront of sexual health testing, as MSC services a number of clinical laboratories performing these tests using equipment from manufacturers that have verified the performance of those Microbix products.

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales and Business Development of Microbix stated, “We’re pleased to have MSC become a distribution partner for our QAPs product lines. They are the major provider of laboratory supply materials, diagnostic controls and technical support for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, with well-trained marketing and sales staff and a team of field service professionals. Microbix believes MSC will provide QAPs customers with excellent user training and after sales support for our growing PROCEEDx and REDx Controls product lines.”

Lisa Tang, Life Sciences Sales Manager for MSC also commented, “We’re excited to be providing Microbix’s innovative QAPs to our diagnostics customers. These QAPs will complement our portfolio of controls and supplies for sexually-transmitted, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and hospital-acquired pathogens. Training of MSC staff about QAPs is underway and we’re now stocking these products for our customers.”

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being, with sales now exceeding $1 million per month on average and approximately 80 skilled employees. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure quality control of clinical diagnostic tests. Microbix antigens and QAPs are sold to many customers worldwide, at present primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots.

Microbix is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Distribution inquiries should be directed to sarah.sokol@microbix.com.

About Medical Supply Company of Ireland

Medical Supply Company was established in 1971 and is an Irish owned Company. MSC is ISO 9001 accredited and distributes laboratory products to research, diagnostic, and industrial laboratories. MSC is one of the largest laboratory supply companies in Ireland and has nine sales representatives, all educated to PhD, MSc, or degree level, accompanied by eight service engineers trained to support the equipment it supplies.

