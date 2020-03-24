Coronavirus - Seychelles: Press Update

As of the last update sent on Monday 23rd March 2020:

There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.

All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition.

3 patients were undergoing investigations and have tested negative.

There is 1 patient undergoing investigation.

There are 76 persons in quarantine at the three facilities; in Perseverance, Roche Caiman and Beau Vallon.

There are 51 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.

Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.