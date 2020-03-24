There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,879 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Press Update

As of the last update sent on Monday 23rd March 2020:

  • There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.
  • All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition.
  • 3 patients were undergoing investigations and have tested negative.
  • There is 1 patient undergoing investigation.
  • There are 76 persons in quarantine at the three facilities; in Perseverance, Roche Caiman and Beau Vallon.
  • There are 51 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.
  • Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.
