Global Traffic Signals Market Overview

The global traffic signals market was worth $142.05 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93% and reach $165.76 billion by 2023. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global traffic signals market is expected to grow at a rate of about 3.93% and reach $165.76 billion by 2023. Installing new traffic signals for increasing traffic speed and reducing accidents is contributing to the growth of the traffic signals market. This will lead to better road infrastructure, with greater demand for traffic signals, which will boost the market growth. The traffic signals market consists of sales of traffic signals and related services. They are used in safeguarding pedestrians and automobiles at busy intersections and preventing excessive traffic delays. Traffic signals, also known as traffic lights, are signaling devices located at intersections between roads, pedestrian crossings and other locations to ensure safety in the orderly flow of traffic.

The global traffic signals market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The traffic signals market is segmented into portable, stationary and by end use into railway, airport, urban traffic and others.

By Geography - The global traffic signals is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American traffic signals market accounts for the largest share in the global traffic signals market.

Trends In The Traffic Signals Market

Color changing LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology is increasingly being used in the traffic signals lights market with the ability to create an impact across the market. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of LED-based lights that are not only energy and cost efficient but are also extremely durable when compared with incandescent lights.

With increase in safety guidelines and improved technology, the scope and potential for the global traffic signals market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

With increase in safety guidelines and improved technology, the scope and potential for the global traffic signals market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are SWARCO AG, Envoys, Aldridge Traffic Systems, Federal Signal, DG Controls, Econolite Group, Horizon Signal Technologies, Arcus Light, and General Electric.

