Orano Canada Suspends Production at McClean Lake Mill

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orano Canada Inc. is suspending production at its McClean Lake uranium mill in northern Saskatchewan and putting the operation into care and maintenance in response to growing concern over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



While there are no confirmed cases of the virus at Orano operations, this action is being taken to preserve the health and safety of employees, contractors, and their home communities due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made in conjunction with Cameco’s Cigar Lake mine decision to suspend production and the partners will continue to assess the situation and determine future action. The decision to suspend production took into account the challenges of maintaining all necessary precautions in light of the COVID-19 threat at a fly-in/fly-out site and concern for the welfare of vulnerable northern communities where many employees live.

“We are all in this together,” said Orano Canada Inc. President and CEO Jim Corman. “This is a difficult time for many and we understand the concerns we are hearing. McClean Lake will safely be put into care and maintenance within the next few days and we will continue to assess the situation, always keeping health and safety at the forefront.”

While it is difficult to determine the duration of this temporary suspension, it is estimated that it will last at least four weeks. Orano Canada and its partners in the McClean Lake joint venture, in conjunction with Cameco’s Cigar Lake mine operation, will work to determine the restart date and conditions in due course.

By reducing the number of people at the operation, the amount of travel and close proximity of workers will also be substantially reduced, allowing for better physical distancing.

Currently, approximately 160 employees are at the McClean Lake mill at one time, following a two weeks in, two weeks out schedule. Once the mill is in care and maintenance, approximately 50 employees will be on site to carry out regular monitoring and maintenance activities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fea55db2-8e74-4485-a737-697f0b0eafd1

McClean Lake uranium mill aerial McClean Lake uranium mill aerial



