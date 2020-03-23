Darcy Bergen Offers Tips for Finding the Best Financial Advisor

Darcy Bergen

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the owner of Bergen Financial Group Darcy Bergen has over 20 years of experience helping clients with their financial planning needs from IRAs, Social Security benefits, and Fixed Index Annuities. Darcy Bergen specializes in providing clients with various financial products. For those individuals looking for a financial advisor, Darcy Bergen offers some tips to find the best one.Learn About the Different Types of Financial AdvisorsDarcy Bergen shares that not all financial advisors offer the same services. Therefore, those looking for a financial advisor should learn about the main types of services before making an appointment.Retirement Income Planning Advisors: These financial advisors focus on helping clients make the most out of their retirement funds such as 40ks, Social Security, investments, pensions, and more.Financial Planners: Most financial planners focus on general aspects of planning, such as saving goals and what type of insurance to have.Investment Services: Investment planners focus on managing investments and setting up their clients with the ones that make sense for them.Find a Financial Advisor with CredentialsDarcy Bergen, a financial planner with 20 years of experience, recommends those looking for an advisor to find one with reputable credentials. Some financial planners take the easy way out and don’t obtain the most distinguished credentials. Clients looking for financial advisors should ensure they have at least the following certifications: CFP (College for Professional Training), CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst Certificate), or PFS (Personal Financial Specialist).Learn How Financial Advisors Get PaidMany people, when they hear financial advisors immediately think only the wealthy can afford them. However, financial advisors can be affordable if clients learn how they’re compensated. Most financial advisors are fee-only, but there are others that charge hourly, asset-based, or commission.Use Search Engines to Narrow the Search Darcy Bergen mentions that nowadays, clients can take advantage of search engines to find the right financial advisor. When performing a search, they can specify the type of advisor and the location. Using search engines makes finding a financial advisor a more straight forward task.Ask the Right QuestionsWhen looking for a financial advisor, it might take time before finding the right one. It is crucial clients ask the right questions to figure out which advisor better aligns with their goals. By asking questions, clients will also learn more about how the advisor communicates. Financial advisors who take their time to answer all the questions will most likely take good care of their clients. However, if an advisor dismisses the questions, it’s usually a red flag. Please don’t make a decision solely on this factor, but consider it along with all of the other aspects.For more financial tips and more information on a financial consultation with Darcy Bergen, check out darcybergen.co.



