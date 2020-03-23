Coronavirus - Uganda: 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda

The Ministry of Health of Uganda would like to inform the public that there are 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda.

All the 8 cases are Ugandan nationals who travelled back from Dubai, UAE:

2 on the 20/03/2020

6 on the 22/03/2020 aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines flights

To date, a total of 2,661 travelers including Ugandans identified as potential risk have been either under self-quarantine or institutional quarantine. Of these, 1,356 are under follow up; 774 of these are under institutional quarantine while 582 are under self-quarantine.

he Ministry of Health of Uganda appeals all travelers who have been in Dubai in the past two weeks to call the health desk on 0800-100-066 or 0800-203-033 for further follow-up.



