INTELEX ANSWERS CALL TO HELP COVID-19 FRONTLINE RESPONDERS KEEP COMMUNITIES & WORKERS SAFE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, CANADA, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced today that it is offering access to focused components of its EHSQ software platform free of charge to those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

In an Open Letter to municipalities, first responders, public health organizations, healthcare facilities, and all other life-essential services providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak, Intelex is initially offering free access to its platform in five (5) regions where the company feels it can make the most immediate impact: Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Thames Valley and London (UK), Denver (USA), Pittsburgh (USA), and Sydney (Australia).

“We at Intelex have dedicated our careers to keeping workers and their environments healthy and safe,” said Justin McElhattan, President of Intelex Technologies, ULC. “In that spirit, we want to do our part to support the crisis response and prevention efforts of the communities in which we live and work to join the fight against coronavirus to flatten the curve.”

Key functionality of the Intelex COVID-19 Community Response includes:

Exposure tracking and case reporting: Log, track, monitor and report exposures and cases to expedite front line response and prioritize action. Identify areas of high risk for focused triage and effective coordination of testing and treatment efforts.

Log, track, monitor and report exposures and cases to expedite front line response and prioritize action. Identify areas of high risk for focused triage and effective coordination of testing and treatment efforts. Data analysis and data-driven response plan operationalization: Record and submit observations regarding field response activities to drive rapid decision making and mobilize resources and supplies to the areas of greatest need. Emergency operations personnel can leverage integrated planning frameworks to coordinate and develop action plans, manage associated records and documentation, and distribute operational plans and procedures to response teams.

Record and submit observations regarding field response activities to drive rapid decision making and mobilize resources and supplies to the areas of greatest need. Emergency operations personnel can leverage integrated planning frameworks to coordinate and develop action plans, manage associated records and documentation, and distribute operational plans and procedures to response teams. Real-time field engagement and bulletins: Engage front line responders and share information, data, and procedures anywhere, on any device in real-time to streamline communication and coordinate operational efforts. Emergency operations and response teams can leverage robust mobile capabilities with real-time notifications, knowledge sharing and microlearning to share critical insights, alerts and bulletins, and operational procedures for more effective coordination and faster response.

Engage front line responders and share information, data, and procedures anywhere, on any device in real-time to streamline communication and coordinate operational efforts. Emergency operations and response teams can leverage robust mobile capabilities with real-time notifications, knowledge sharing and microlearning to share critical insights, alerts and bulletins, and operational procedures for more effective coordination and faster response. Rapid deployment to accelerate readiness and response: Our rapid deployment framework allows you to deploy a scalable cloud solution quickly across your field operations, with robust access controls and enterprise grade security and privacy to ensure the integrity of your operations. Using best practice templates and configurable workflows, your emergency operations teams can get up and running on the Intelex platform quickly to deliver and scale community response efforts.

Additional information for frontline responders is available at: https://www.intelex.com/content/covid-19-community-response

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Over 1,200 customers in 172 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. For more information about Intelex, please visit www.intelex.com.

