A-Mark Precious Metals Strengthens Trading Team with Appointment of Justin Blatti as Vice President of Trading

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, has strengthened its trading team with the appointment of Justin Blatti as the company’s new vice president of trading. Blatti will report to A-Mark’s new head of global trading, Kevin Pelo, who was promoted earlier this month.



Blatti brings to A-Mark more than 10 years of experience in precious metals and foreign exchange trading. Prior to joining A-Mark, Blatti was a senior precious metals and foreign exchange trader at Russell Investments, a global, multi-asset class investment manager, where he successfully led a foreign exchange trading team. Blatti also implemented various precious metals proprietary trading strategies at Russell to help augment inter-portfolio risk adjusted returns while actively hedging macro risks from equities, fixed income and currencies overlay strategies. Prior to his tenure at Russell Investments, Blatti held various trading positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers.

“Justin’s unique combination of technical trading skills and strategic thinking make him a valuable addition to our global trading team,” said Pelo. “Justin not only brings tremendous precious metals trading expertise and relationships to A-Mark, but also significant international business development experience that we’ll look to leverage as we expand our presence and offerings in Europe.”

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading full-service precious metals trading company and wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products. The company’s global customer base includes sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales.

A-Mark operates several business units in its Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Transcontinental Depository Services (TDS), Logistics, and the Mint (as more fully described below). Its Industrial unit services manufacturers and fabricators of products utilizing precious metals, while its Coin and Bar unit deals in over 200 different products for distribution to dealers and other qualified purchasers. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver and platinum coins, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through its TDS subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers with a variety of managed storage options for precious metals worldwide. Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers an array of complementary services, including receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging and shipping of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis. A-Mark also holds a majority stake in a joint venture that owns the minting operations known as SilverTowne Mint (Mint) , which designs and produces minted silver products which provide greater product selection to customers, price stability within the supply chain as well as more secured access to silver during volatile market environments.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Collateral Finance Corporation ( CFC ) and AM Capital Funding, LLC (AMCF). Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. AMCF was formed in 2018 for the purpose of securitizing eligible secured loans of CFC.

A-Mark operates its Direct Sales segment primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldline Inc. (Goldline) , a direct retailer of precious metals for the investor community. Goldline markets A-Mark’s precious metal products through various channels, including radio, television, and the Internet.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, California, with offices and facilities in Los Angeles, California, Vienna, Austria, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Winchester, Indiana. For more information, visit www.amark.com .

