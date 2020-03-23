Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Update: 23 March 2020

Today is a very sad day in the history of our nation, especially in the National response to COV1D-19. It is with deep sorrow and sadness that one of the only two positive cases confirmed so far died today.

Today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested a total 15 suspected cases, and contacts of the positive cases. All tested negative for COVID-19.

According to WHO, to date, more than 340 000 have been infected globally and more than 14 000 people have died. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just 4 days for the third 100,000 cases.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are some of the additional measures announced today by His Excellency, The President Cde. E. D. Mnangagwa, to minimise further spread of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. These additional measures take immediate effect.

Boarder control: Government has decided to ban all non-essential travel and traffic, both inbound and outbound; except for movement of cargo. Government will close all boarders to human traffic, excluding returning residents. Ban on entertainment and recreational activities: Government has put a blanket ban on gathering in nightclubs, bars, beerhalls, movie houses, swimming pools, gymnasium and sporting activities. Public gatherings: All public gatherings should not exceed 50 persons. These include religious fellowship, weddings, conferences, workshops and funerals. Hospital visits: Hospital visits have been reduced to one visit per day, involving one relative per patient.

The Ministry would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant in the prevention of COVID-19 and practice good personal hygiene including.

Washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,

Covering your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing. Additionally, all non-essential travel is strongly discouraged.

If you suspect COVID-19 disease, or wish to obtain more information on this disease, you are advised to call the following Ministry of Health and Child Care TOLLFREE HOTLINE numbers for assistance: +263714 734 593 or +263774 112 531.



