FIRST MIDWEST ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RELIEF PROGRAMS FOR CLIENTS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank today announced it is offering several programs and services designed to alleviate some of the financial stress and burden its clients may be facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“During this time of uncertainty, our mission of helping clients achieve financial success is more important than ever,” said Mark Sander, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Midwest Bank. “Many of our clients may need support in ways they have not needed in the past. We want them to know we are all in this together, and we are committed to supporting them during a time when they need us the most.”

The programs and services First Midwest Bank are offering to clients, effective immediately, include:

Consumer/Mortgage/Auto Loan Payment Deferrals for clients with consumer, homeowners and auto loans with no credit bureau impact.

Small Business Payment Deferrals for small businesses experiencing hardship as a result of family sickness or workplace closure. These clients can leverage First Midwest’s payment deferral programs for up to 90 days with no credit bureau impact.

Consumer Fee Assistance Programs that suspend late fees for consumer loan payments, stop payment fees and Certificate of Deposit early withdrawal fees through June 30, 2020.

Small Business Fee Assistance Programs that suspend late fees on loan payments and stop payment fees through June 30, 2020.

Foreclosure Programs that suspend new foreclosure actions specific to residential properties through June 30, 2020, unless required by federal or government agencies.

Repossession Programs that suspend new foreclosure actions associated with consumer installment loans and consumer loan auto repossessions through June 30, 2020.

First Midwest Bank is also offering a wide range of financial accommodations for its Commercial clients based on their individual circumstances.

Clients can contact the First Midwest Customer Care Center at 800.322.3623 to speak with a client service representative about products and programs that are available. Information can also be found at https://firstmidwest.com/covid-19/ .

About First Midwest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $19 billion of assets and an additional $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin and across the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Media Contact

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

708.831.7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.