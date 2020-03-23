It is here! Cape Fox Corporation Announces a Newly Redesigned Website!

/EIN News/ -- Ketchikan, Alaska, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past two months, Cape Fox Corporation has worked hard to redesign the entirety of their website. Well, it is HERE! On March 20, 2020, www.capefoxcorp.com went LIVE with a redesigned site, and everyone could not be more excited.

The primary objectives of our new site were focused on providing a user-friendly, information resource to learn about Cape Fox Corporation and all of its subsidiaries both commercially and federally. It is a more modern site that provides an easier way to learn about resources, services, news, and updates.

Many of the new functions and content added were:

After listening to the suggestions, Cape Fox Corporation is delighted to launch the newly redesigned site so visitors can have an improved web experience with more news, information, and heritage.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

###

Attachment

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com



