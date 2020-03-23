Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe NewsWire: Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05892 per Equity share. The distribution is payable April 9, 2020 to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2020.



Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on March 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.05892 per share based on the VWAP of $7.07 payable on April 9, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $7.33 per share inclusive of this distribution.

Since the latter part of February 2020, financial markets have been extremely volatile in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic and equity markets in particular have experienced significant declines. The investment portfolio of the Company has been subject to these market fluctuations and the net assets of the Company have been materially negatively impacted. The Company’s investment portfolio may continue to experience significant volatility as the situation evolves.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal

BCE Inc.

CIBC

CI Financial Corp.

Enbridge Inc.

EnCana Corporation Great West Lifeco Inc.

Husky Energy Inc.

National Bank of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies Limited

Sun Life Financial Inc. TELUS Corporation

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Thomson Reuters Corporation

TMX Group Inc.

TransAlta Corporation

TC Energy Corporation





Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.05892 Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020 Record Date: March 31, 2020 Payable Date: April 9, 2020





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

dividendselect15.com

info@quadravest.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.