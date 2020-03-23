Sprout Hits First Quarter Goals

/EIN News/ -- Pueblo, CO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. (OTCQB: STHI), an industry leader in designing, manufacturing, and developing state-of-the-art Zero Energy Ready homes, announced today that in furthering its growth strategy, the Company has met its most important First Quarter 2020 goal of listing its stock on the OTCQB Venture Market. Sprout continues to push forward with transparency as it is completing its 2019 Annual Audit and preparing its first Shareholder Call since listing on the OTCQB as well as a new website with investor tools and updates to address a vast market. In meeting these goals and moving the company forward, Founder Rod Stambaugh has resigned his position as President of the Company and Chairman of the Board of Directors, but shall continue to be available to assist with the North Vista Highlands Project. Following Mr. Stambaugh’s resignation, he stated, “I am thrilled to see that Sprout has attracted such a results-oriented management and board with successful track records.” CEO Joseph Johnson followed by stating, “Attracting the right talent was the key that unlocked the door to now enable Sprout to capture maximum value for its shareholders.”



North Vista Highlands is Sprout’s large scale Zero Energy Ready home development in Pueblo, Colorado. At this time, all of the North Vista Highlands Phase 1A’s 162 lots have been reserved by home builders and the land development continues to stay on track, in spite of the COVID-19 virus. North Vista Highlands consists of 1,060 acres and is approved for up to 4,850 residential units and 1,225,000 sq. ft. of retail / commercial space. For more information on Sprout’s housing development visit: www.northvistahighlands.com

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready certified homes standards represent a “whole new level” of home performance and are the “homes of the future.” As a DOE Zero Energy Ready Home partner, Sprout continues to innovate on new housing designs and solutions to address mixed use retail / residential, single family housing, workforce housing and other emerging markets.

Sprout trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies on the OTCQB are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. For more information on the company, visit www.sprouttinyhomes.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. to differ materially from this implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date set first set forth above, and Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in our industry.

Joseph Johnson

719-247-6195

jjohnson@sprouttinyhomes.com



