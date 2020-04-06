COMMUNICATIONS TEST DESIGN INC (CTDI) SUPPORTS VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES BY BECOMING A NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER

Eric Miller, Vice President CTDI Products Division Communications Test Design Inc. NVBDC supports all types of veteran diversity Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC Nations leading veteran business certification organization

NVBDC welcomes CTDI as their newest Corporate Member

We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” — Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Communications Test Design, Inc. (CTDI) as their newest Corporate Member. At CTDI, they are committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.Founded in 1975, CTDI is a full-service, global engineering, repair and logistics company providing best-cost solutions to the communications industry. CTDI's one-stop service commitment to customers has fueled the growth from a core business of network and CPE equipment repair.CTDI's customers include the major wireline and wireless telecom carriers, cable service providers, and major OEMs from around the world. CTDI maintains its corporate headquarters in West Chester, PA, and supports an expanding customer base with more than 17,500 employees in 100 facilities worldwide.“CTDI commits time, energy, and resources working directly with minority, women, and service-disabled veteran businesses within the US and Canada. We recognize the importance of the inclusion of diverse businesses within our Supply Chain as these businesses are growth engines for the communities in which they are based and drive increased employment.”Said By: Eric Miller- Vice President CTDI Products Division. CTDI provides support for diverse suppliers through direct initiatives and informal assistance. They are always seeking to improve the procurement process and upgrade their Supply Chain partners for continuous improvement in the company bottom line and in responsiveness to our customers.CTDI is committed to doing business with veteran and disabled-veteran owned businesses because of their overall responsibility to the communities in which CTDI and its employees live. As it is also part of their customers' commitment to support their business and communities, CTDI proactively assists them in meeting this commitment.An objective of CTDI's Supplier Diversity Program is to increase the amount of business awarded to minority, women, veteran and disabled-veteran owned businesses, by continually reviewing requirements for materials and services. CTDI has joined the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a corporate member to increase opportunities provided to NVBDC Certified Service Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses.CTDI does not use a portal for suppliers. If you qualify as an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB diverse supplier additional support is available to identify opportunities with CTDI's Supplier Diversity Program. Please email your NVBDC Certificate and capabilities statement here: supplierdiversity@ctdi.comCTDI purchases a diverse selection of products and services each year. Electronics (both passive and active), packaging, telecommunications equipment, and supporting supplies and services comprise a major portion of these expenditures. CTDI purchases telecommunications equipment from various distributors and value-added resellers as well as from the original equipment manufacturers (OEM's).For non-production parts and material, CTDI purchases from a wide variety of suppliers based upon regional and company-wide efficiencies. Corporate Procurement makes effort to combine volumes and encourage standardization by utilizing corporate contracts to ensure the best possible cost is achieved for supplies and services. Items purchased in volume are usually competitively bid to obtain volume discounts.CTDI's policy is to select suppliers that offer the best overall value. Price is only one component of overall value. Other factors considered include: the management strength of the company; ability to control overhead costs; emphasis on providing quality products and services; support services; technical depth and abilities; additionally, veteran and disabled veteran owned business enterprise participation. Their Procurement Organization works to provide the maximum practical opportunity, consistent with the Company's procurement policy, to compete for their business.Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable. The NVBDC is the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) audit standards and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence."We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified." Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, RallyPoint



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.