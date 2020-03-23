3 Cases of Covid-19 Reported in Mauritius

On the evening of March 18th, Prime Minister Jugnauth held a press conference, announcing that 3 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Mauritius. All of them are Mauritian nationals travelled from oversea recently. Two worked on cruise ships and the other is back from the United Kingdom. The three are currently under quarantine at New Souillac Hospital.

Meanwhile the Mauritian government have extended travel restrictions to Mauritius as follows: All foreign nationals will not be allowed entry to or transit through the Republic of Mauritius as from 19 March 2020 for a period of 14 days; all passengers, including Mauritian nationals and residents, will not be allowed entry to or transit through the Republic of Mauritius as from 22 March 2020 for a period of 14days. From 10:00 AM local time 19 March 2020, the airport passenger terminal will be temporarily closed.

The Chinese Embassy in Mauritius reminds Chinese citizens in Mauritius to note the following:

1. Pay close attention to the Embassy's notice on official website and WeChat account, Communique issued by Mauritian Government and epidemic prevention and control information released by local mainstream media, accept only authoritative and official information instead of gossips from unreliable sources. Do not spread rumors and avoid creating and spreading panic.

2. In accordance with the "Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19" issued by the National Health Commission of China and the advices of the Mauritian Health Authorities, strengthen personal hygiene, wash your hands often and get sanitized, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue. Reduce unnecessary going out, avoid going to crowded places. Do not hold and participate in gatherings. Avoid panic and scientifically prevent the virus.

3. If you have any symptoms such as fever, cough or Shortness of breath, please seek medical advice in time. If you are detected or quarantined, please contact with the Embassy in time.

4. Do not rush to return to China if you have suspected symptoms. If you have to return to China for proper reasons, please truthfully report to the Chinese Customs of your health status and strictly abide by the relevant epidemic prevention regulations.

5. Relevant domestic institutions in China have opened the "Online Medical Consultation Service for Overseas Chinese" and "WeDoctor Global Consultation and Prevention Center " to provide free remote consultation, psychological assistance and popularizing scientific information of epidemic prevention. (Please note that online medical consultation cannot replace treatment at hospitals. If necessary, please refer to the online doctor's advice for timely treatment.)

The Chinese Embassy in Mauritius will closely monitoring the situation, issue notice in a timely manner, and provide assistance to Chinese nationals in Mauritius at any time in need.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.