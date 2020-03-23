There were 401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,691 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus in Africa: 43 countries with 1,654 positive cases

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Download logo

Countries (43) and with positive cases (1,654): Algeria (201), Angola (2), Benin (2), Burkina Faso (99), Cameroon (56), Cape Verde (1), Central African Republic (4), Chad (1), Congo (4), Côte d'Ivoire (25), Djibouti (1), DRC (30), Egypt (327), Equatorial Guinea (9), Eritrea (1), Eswatini (4), Ethiopia (11), Gabon (5), Gambia (2), Ghana (24), Guinea (2), Kenya (15), Liberia (3), Madagascar (12), Mauritius (28), Mauritania (2), Morocco (134), Mozambique (1),  Namibia (3), Niger (1), Nigeria (35), Rwanda (19), Senegal (67), Seychelles (7), Somalia (1), South Africa (402), Sudan (2), Tanzania (12), Togo (18), Tunisia (75), Uganda (1), Zambia (3), Zimbabwe (2).

Countries (13) with deaths (52): Algeria (17), Burkina Faso (4), DRC (2), Egypt (14), Gabon (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (1), Mauritius (2), Morocco (4), Nigeria (1), Sudan (1), Tunisia (3), Zimbabwe (1).

Countries (11) with recoveries (169): Algeria (77), Burkina Faso (5), Cameroon (2), Côte d’Ivoire (2), Egypt (56), Ethiopia (4), Morocco (3), Nigeria (2), Senegal (5), South Africa (12), Tunisia (1).

