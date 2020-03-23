Hilary Fiorella Named Executive Director of Center for Women at The American College of Financial Services

Fiorella will be leading The College’s mission to promote the advancement of women in the financial services profession through research, education, and awareness

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President and CEO George Nichols III today named Hilary Fiorella as Executive Director of The American College State Farm® Center for Women and Financial Services beginning March 23, 2020. Fiorella joins The College from Money Management Institute in New York City, where she served as Senior Vice President of Membership Services and Industry Initiatives.

Fiorella will be responsible for leading the Women’s Center, the first academic center of its kind with a focus on research, education, and awareness and the leading authority on the economic issues and opportunities of American women, as both consumers and providers of financial products and services.

"Hilary brings immense knowledge as a forward-thinking leader in the financial services profession and her experience and passion will help position The American College of Financial Services as a celebratory and welcoming hub dedicated to advancing gender diversity," said Nichols. “We are excited to see how she forwards the mission of the Women’s Center promote awareness, education, and advocacy around women, gender, and diversity among financial services professionals.”

Fiorella comes to The College with two decades of experience working in financial services, most recently as part of the senior leadership team at Money Management Institute (MMI) where she was responsible for Membership Services, including member recruitment, acquisition, and retention. She also led MMI’s Next-Gen initiatives: Leadership Pathway and Gateway to Leadership, a diversity initiative implemented to foster career awareness and workforce readiness for students of color seeking internships and job opportunities in the financial services industry.

“I am honored to be leading the Women’s Center which continues to be an incredible resource in The College’s exploration of women and gender, vital areas for both The College community and financial services profession,” said Fiorella. “I look forward to working with the faculty, students, engaged alumni and corporate partners in meaningful ways to open up more opportunities for women to become advisors and leaders and ultimately have a greater impact on female consumers and their financial well-being.”

Prior to MMI, Fiorella had two stints at Fiserv Investment Services and held multiple senior leadership roles including Senior Vice President of Relationship Management and Service Delivery and Senior Vice President of Product Management, Marketing and Professional Services. During her time there, she was responsible for improving the client experience and operational efficiency.

Fiorella earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Temple University. She is yellow belt certified in Six Sigma Methodology, a quality and process improvement methodology.

