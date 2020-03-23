Associa Northern California Hires Dan Young as Business Development Manager

/EIN News/ -- Stockton, CA, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California announces the recent hiring of Dan Young, CMCA®, as the new business development manager.



Mr. Young brings both direct homeowner association and condominium association management experience to Associa Northern California. Outside of community management, Mr. Young worked on the legal side of the industry, advocating for communities that needed assistance with complex issues such as comprised lake bulkheads, deteriorating sound walls, major roofing renovations, and comprised building surfaces.



“Dan has worked within our industry for a long time and brings first-hand knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our business development position,” stated Kelly Zibell, PMP®, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “By serving communities as a manager and as a law professional, he can provide crucial guidance to Associa Northern California as we continue to expand our service areas.”



Mr. Young holds two Masters' degrees in business and social justice and has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



