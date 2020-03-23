Archerhub CEO Nick Darmanchev Named to 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know”

Archerhub’s organically grown, asset-based digital marketplace provides enhanced visibility and protects against truck breakdowns

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archerhub founder and CEO Nick Darmanchev has been named to the 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive supply chain provider “Pros to Know,” recognized online and in the April issue of the publication. The Provider Pros to Know is a listing of individuals from a software firm or service provider, consultancy or academia who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead.



Archerhub is an asset-based digital freight broker, in that not only does it match loads with its network of carriers, it also runs its own fleet. The Archerhub fleet serves as a backup for loads that go uncovered on its platform by carrier partners as well as the linchpin of its freight recovery program for any potential truck breakdowns while in transit. With the support of its fleet, Archerhub guarantees hauls for every shipper that registers a load.

Unlike its high-profile competitors in the digital brokerage marketplace, Archerhub has grown its business and development organically, without applying an extensive “growth-at-all-costs” venture capital strategy .

“We acquired a fleet to better understand the challenges our carrier partners face, as well as what additional opportunities and assurances we could provide to our shipping customers,” said Darmanchev. “Our mission is to be the most reliable and accountable digital freight broker in the in industry. Our platform constantly sources for truck capacity from outside carriers regardless of whether the truck is in transit. We’re still looking for trucks until that load gets delivered, and will use any asset, including our own fleet to make that happen.”

Archerhub’s digital marketplace for truckload freight connects shippers and drivers through Archerhub’s mobile app or online platform, providing instant quotes, full transparency, real time visibility, and automated customized reports.

Freight shipments are contracted with the most reliable carriers in the industry that adhere to rigorous standards, as well as via options from Archerhub’s private trucking fleet. Archerhub provides full transparency regarding any load during the cycle of a load and after its completion via its mobile app or online platform, with optional automated notifications for the loads if desired.

For 19 years, Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Pros to Know Awards have recognized supply chain, manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate.

