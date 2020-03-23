No Borders, Inc. (Ticker:NBDR) Subsidiary MediDent Supplies Announces New Stay At Home 15 Minute COVID-19 Blood Tests

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), today announced that the Company has executed an agreement with its existing suppliers in Hong Kong to bring its 15 minute “At Home” Serological COVID-19 test to the USA.



The brand new “MediDent Supplies 15 Minute Rapid Result Covid-19 Test” is being manufactured by a MediDent Supplies partner with existing US FDA registrations for both the manufacturer and the serological test kit itself. MediDent Supplies is actively engaged with the FDA to obtain an Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 blood test and the Company believes due to a recent update to the FDA COVID-19 testing guidelines which now include serological testing as an acceptable means of testing, that it will receive expedited approval for these tests very quickly.

MediDent Supplies has already purchased thousands of units of this test and has expedited Air Freight delivery of these tests to the USA in order to be fully ready to distribute them nationwide the moment the Company’s EUA is processed by the FDA. No Borders is actively engaged with the FDA, FEMA, Congressman Paul Gosar’s and Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s offices and is proud to have direct support from these and many other government members in its efforts to move quickly, deploy nationally and help Americans combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Our entire team is committed to deploying every ounce of effort we can to help America through this trying time. Millions of people around the world have used these serological tests to identify COVID-19 antibodies in the blood and these tests will have a dramatic impact on America’s ability to scale national real time testing efforts with a proven, effective blood test,” said Joseph Snyder, CEO of MediDent Supplies.

He continued, “Working quickly with our partners in Hong Kong and government officials here in the USA we have already purchased and expedited shipment of thousands of units of these tests. With the existing FDA registrations for our manufacturing partner and the test as a medical device in hand I believe that MediDent Supplies will be able to receive an expedited EUA from the FDA within weeks if not days. In order to mitigate lag time in bringing these critically needed ‘At Home 15 Minute COVID-19 Blood Tests’ to Americans all around the USA, the Board of Directors has approved the purchase and expedited shipment of our first batch of tests and they are being shipped immediately. I am incredibly proud of our No Borders and MediDent Supplies teams; it is simply breathtaking to see how much people care and give. Please stay home, cover your cough and WASH YOUR HANDS.”

These tests that MediDent Supplies is shipping into the USA use what’s called a “serological” technique, which looks for antibodies in a patient’s blood. These are only present if someone has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, since, as of right now, researchers haven’t found any evidence that natural antibodies to this particular virus exist without exposure to the virus. By contrast, the types of tests that are currently in use in the USA and at labs around the world are “PCR” tests, which use a molecular-based, batch testing approach to determine if the virus is present genetically in a mucus specimen.

The PCR method of testing is technically more accurate than the serological variety, but the serological version is much easier to administer, and produces results without the need for taking specimen samples to a lab for batch testing, which takes days, resulting in a much broader national testing deployment very quickly. It’s also still very accurate overall, and is much cheaper than the current PCR “in lab” testing procedures available in the USA today. Plus, it will dramatically expand efforts to scale testing beyond only the most severe cases with symptoms present, and do a much better job of illuminating the full extent of the virus’ spread, including those who are asymptomatic but carrying the virus with the possibility of infecting others.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC PINK: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks.



