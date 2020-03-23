Tenable Named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Vulnerability Assessment

Company secured the most five-out-of-five star ratings of any vendor in the market for the second year in a row

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, has been named a March 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Vulnerability Assessment (VA). For the second year in a row, Tenable has received the most five-out-of-five star reviews of any company in the category as well as 176 verified reviews — more than twice as many as the closest competitor as of March 17, 2020.



Gartner classifies the VA market as “vendors that provide capabilities to identify, categorize and manage vulnerabilities. These include unsecure system configurations or missing patches, as well as other security-related updates in the systems connected to the enterprise network directly, remotely or in the cloud.”

“Once again, the market has spoken. Customers trust and rely on Tenable to solve some of their biggest cybersecurity challenges and we think being named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a direct testament to our leadership in this space,” said Renaud Deraison, co-founder and chief technology officer, Tenable. “We want to extend a huge thank you to all of our customers who shared their experiences and who continue to rely on our Cyber Exposure solutions to help them understand and reduce their cyber risk.”

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is based on customers’ views of the market’s highest-rated vendors and is determined by both the number of reviews (minimum of 50) and overall rating (minimum of 4.4 out of 5). Gartner verifies every review before publishing, to ensure its authenticity, with one (lowest) to five (highest) stars given based on various criteria: evaluation and contracting; integration and deployment; service and support; and product capabilities.

Below is a sampling of the typical reviews Tenable received in the Vulnerability Assessment category:

“[Tenable.io] Meets My Needs Now And In The Future. [Tenable.io] meets all my immediate needs and has the capabilities to meet future needs and use cases.” – Manager in the Application Security in the Transportation Industry

“[Tenable.sc] Rocks!!!“The Management Dashboard is very useful and Top management is getting insight knowledge about their infrastructure.”- Manager in the Finance Industry

“We needed to switch to a new vulnerability management tool when BeyondTrust announced they were getting out of the v-m business, and even they recommend Tenable. I see why - they are the industry leader and deserve to be. I wish we'd switched a long time ago." - Analyst Network and Infrastructure in the Transportation Industry

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

