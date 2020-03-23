D2L AND BAYFIELD DESIGN TEAM UP ON COVID-19

Education Leaders Joining Forces to Deliver Complimentary Course

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it is partnering with Bayfield Design to offer an online course on COVID-19 at no cost.

The unique, complimentary course was built by educators and is based on the science behind COVID-19. The course helps learners and educators understand the global pandemic, its risks, and how to effectively manage it. D2L and Bayfield Design are key players in the online education sector and strongly believe they have a duty to help the 850 million students who are out of school worldwide.

“As educators, we believe that knowledge is essential to dealing with a crisis in a steady and effective way. That’s why we’ve put together this comprehensive review of all that we know to date about COVID-19, and made it available to everyone, at no cost,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L.

“With years of experience developing online courses Bayfield Design was well-equipped to partner with D2L and VHS on this initiative. In times like this, knowledge and education are powerful tools that can help us navigate challenging situations. Our goal is to provide a resource that promotes interaction and learning from scientific, social, and economic perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic and how we can work together to respond to this crisis,” said Kim Loebach, Senior Director of Operations at Bayfield Design.

The medical community continues to learn about both the virus and the disease as new research and information becomes available. The course gives people the most up-to-date, reliable, scientifically accurate information to limit the spread of misinformation. It also gives strategies for dealing with the pandemic, knowledge about symptoms, tips on proper hygiene, and definitions and proper terminology around the COVID-19 pandemic. Users can test their understanding of the content and bridge any gaps in their own knowledge about COVID-19.

The course can be found here .

About D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. D2L is the leader in virtual learning and helps many of the world’s top online and virtual schools and institutions transform the way millions of people learn. Its Brightspace cloud learning platform has best-in-class 99.99% uptime backed by AWS technology. Brightspace is built by educators, for educators and works on any device to enable learning anytime, anywhere. Its secure, worry-free technology puts customers first—allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback, and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video, and other powerful features.



Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which works to ensure that websites, products, and services are non-visually accessible. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations and #8 overall by prominent industry analyst Craig We iss and the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education , K-12 , and Corporate pages on our website.

About Bayfield Design

Bayfield Design is an online content development and creative services company with roots in education. Born out of the experience of its sister company, Virtual High School, Bayfield Design was established in 2019 and is a team of educators, content developers, web developers, and multimedia designers who are passionate about creating memorable online learning experiences.

