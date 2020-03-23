STERAMIST UTILIZED BY CVS PHARMACY IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). CVS Pharmacy utilizes SteraMist disinfection in cleaning protocols as a response to the possibility of SARS CoV-2 coronavirus exposure.



The CVS Health Enterprise Response and Resiliency and Infectious Disease Response teams are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak. CVS follows cleaning protocols as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) general cleaning guidelines and implements SteraMist in their cleaning practices. CVS released a FAQ article, “ What you need to know about the coronavirus (COVID-19) ,” announcing procedures they have in place to ensure health and safety of their customers, patients, and employees which includes the use of SteraMist, an EPA registered disinfectant with efficacy against SARS CoV-2 coronavirus - EPA List N.

CVS gives guidance on the following question, “What cleaning practices does CVS undertake when there is a confirmed case or exposure situation?” CVS responded, “A deep cleaning will be performed, which consists of wiping down all horizontal and high contact touch points and using….SteraMist spray.”

TOMI’s CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states, “I am not totally surprised about the contagiousness of this new SARS CoV-2, coronavirus pandemic. Also, what is not surprising to me is the fact that this pandemic has changed infectious disease protocols forever as businesses adopt SteraMist into their routine and emergency response protocols. In these uncertain times, TOMI will continue to provide our technology around the world to aid in reducing the spread of SARS CoV-2.”

Please refer to CVS Pharmacy’s website for additional information: https://www.cvs.com/content/coronavirus

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

