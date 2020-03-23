Sustainability Drives the Growth of Agrifiber Products Market; Construction Industry Remains at Forefront of Demand Generation, Says PMR

Growing demand for green building materials creates growth prospects in the agrifiber market. Different regulatory policies for energy and environment are encouraging sustainability across different sectors, providing impetus to the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agrifiber market will reach a value of US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2029. The latest report from Persistence Market Research states that the growing trend of sustainability is driving the consumption of agrifiber products in the construction industry. Rapid industrialization and economic development in developing economies are generating growth opportunities for the manufacturers of agrifiber products. The expanding infrastructural activities associated with transportation are also creating potential markets for these agrifiber products.

Agrifiber Products Market: Key Takeaways

Wheat & rice straw will be the preferred raw materials during the forecast period.

Wall panels & boards will witness a rapid surge in demand owing to its less weight.

The construction industry will generate major revenue in the market owing to the fast-paced infrastructural developments across the globe.

The Asia Pacific will stay at the forefront in the market on the market on the back of flourishing construction and infrastructure development activities.

Agrifiber Products Market: Key Growth Drivers

Growing utilization of agricultural residue and waste provides an impetus for the production of agrifiber products, bolstering the growth in the market.

The heightening demand for green building material is diversifying the scope of application of agrifiber products, significantly expanding its market.

Agrifiber products are witnessing a surge in consumption as an alternative to wood.

Favorable government policies are fueling the adoption of agrifiber products across a wide range of industries, creating brackets of growth in the market.

Enhanced consumption of agrifiber products in infrastructural development in developing economies acts as a growth lever for the market.

The rise in prices of materials such as steel and timber is driving the demographics towards cost-effective alternatives such as agrifiber.

Agrifiber Products Market: Key Restraints

The high expenditure involved in the production of agrifiber products is inversely influencing the adoption of agrifiber products, restraining the market growth.

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of agrifiber products is a major challenge before the manufacturers.

Agrifiber Products Market: Market Competition

Manufacturers are launching new products to diversify their product portfolio and global presence. The competition is getting intense with the entrance of regional players. Market participants are increasing their production capacity to satiate the growing demand for green building materials across the globe.

About the Report

Persistence Market Research's research report on the agrifiber product's market offers global industry analysis for the years 2014–2018 and provides opportunity estimation for 2019–2029. The report provides an extensive analysis of the agrifiber products market through four major segments - product type, raw material source, application, and region. The agrifiber products market report also elaborates demand/supply dynamics, with an in-depth overview of the market.

