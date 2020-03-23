Servus Credit Union announces COVID-19 financial relief program

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union has launched a financial relief program to support its members who may be experiencing financial impacts due to COVID-19.



Servus’s program includes up to six-month payment deferral on existing mortgages, loans and credit products. Servus will work with our personal and business members on a case-by-case basis to assess each individual situation and develop a workable solution.

“We are here for our members — their well being through this challenging time is our top concern,” said Garth Warner, President & CEO of Servus Credit Union. “We are hoping that our financial relief program can help reduce some of the stress many of our members are feeling right now.”

Servus members are encouraged to reach out to their advisor or send an email to Servus’s member contact centre at contact_us@servus.ca to discuss options.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through 101 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

