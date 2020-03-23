Credicorp Postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- Lima, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, March 23th, 2020 – Credicorp Ltd. announces that the Board of Directors, in its extraordinary session held on March 20th, 2020, has agreed to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders until a new date that will be duly informed to shareholders and the market, in accordance with the legislation applicable to the company.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Credicorp Ltd. was scheduled to take place on March 27th, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at the main offices of Banco de Credito del Peru, located at Calle Centenario 156, Urb. Las Laderas de Melgarejo, La Molina, Lima, Peru.

However, given the declaration of a national emergency by the Peruvian government through Supreme Decree No. 044-2020-PCM, which orders social isolation and limits the exercise of free transit in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in Peru, it will not be possible to hold the session when originally programmed. In line with the measures established by the government and in order to protect its employees and shareholders, Credicorp will postpone its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Proxies that have already been sent will be deemed without effect, and Credicorp will send new proxies when the Board of Directors has decided on the new date for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

