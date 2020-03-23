BROOKFIELD RELEASES AN UPDATE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today released an Update for Brookfield Shareholders, which can be accessed at: https://bam.brookfield.com/~/media/Files/B/Brookfield-BAM-IR-V2/documents/ Update_for_Brookfield_Shareholders_3-23-2020.pdf

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com .

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:

Claire Holland

Tel: (416) 369-8236

Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com Investor Relations

Linda Northwood

Tel: (416) 359-8647

Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.