Central act of Cuito Cuanavale Battle confirmed

Menongue, ANGOLA, March 23 - The governor of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango, Júlio Bessa, confirmed last Sunday that it will be held on March 23 a central act in commemoration of the 32 years of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, to be chaired by the minister of Defence, Salviano Sequeira, at the headquarters of that historic municipality.,

In brief statements to the press, the governor informed that the conditions for the act, which will last for an hour and a half, are created and that it will be a tribute to the heroes of that battle, despite the absence the Heads of State of Southern Africa.

The restriction of the ceremony is due to the fact that Angola and some countries in this region have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with emphasis on South Africa and Namibia.

In 2019, before the act, the presidents of Angola, Congo, Namibia, Zambia, DR Congo, as well as representatives of South Africa, Cuba, Russia and Mozambique, deposited a wreath of flowers on the monuments of the heroes of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale.

It should be noted that since 2018, March 23 has been a regional holiday in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Historical data say that the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale was the biggest military confrontation of the Civil War that ravaged Angola. It took place between November 15, 1987 and March 23, 1988.

The 23 March date was adopted by the countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), as the Day of Liberation of the Region, based on the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale.

