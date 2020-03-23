KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES Inc Announces Integration with Shopify eCommerce Platform.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA , March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California /GLOBENEWSWIRE/- March 23, 2020. KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., (OTC:KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company") a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the integration with Shopify, a leading eCommerce platform powering over one million merchants across 175 countries. The new shopping site will allow KNOS to utilize the unified platform for integrating all commerce channels with the Company’s business systems and supply chain network management.

KNOS is preparing to introduce its latest generation of technology in air disinfection products under their newest 5th generation trademark, KRONOS® AIR 5G®.

“The current wave of the coronavirus pandemic has caused online shopping pressure on organizations across the value chain which has triggered KNOS to retool our supply chain to offer a truly omnichannel experience,” said COO Julius Toth. “Shopify’s innovative supply chain solutions will help Kronos with the key capabilities needed to build and grow our digital strategies in a complicated and unpredictably competitive market. We integrated our online shopping portal with a robust Shopify platform to better serve our customers who are asking for our help to recommend and supply our innovative air disinfection products” commented Michael Rubinov, Company’s President.



The Shopify integration offers the following key benefits and capabilities:

• Unified multi-channel integration platform integrating online orders placed on the Kronos storefront.

• Automatically sends tracking information and order confirmations to our fulfillment facility.

• Publishes enriched product content to Kronos storefront optimizing product listings and assortments while keeping inventory synchronized in real-time.

Shopify plus merchants, with annual sales revenues from $1 million to $500 million, have seen an average year-over-year growth of 126% (Source: Shopify).

ABOUT KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development and production company that significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional mechanical fans and filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and reduce energy consumption. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down in size for the cooling of microchips or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are a broad range of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos devices. Examples of immediate addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently the Company is revisiting its business plan and planning to enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products.

Forward looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

