Pluralsight Adds New Capabilities to Flow Engineering Intelligence Solution, Delivering Language-Level Analytics to Close Software Development Skills Gaps and Improve Flow Efficiency

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced new capabilities to Flow, the company’s developer analytics product. The new capabilities include powerful new reporting and analytics tools, support for the increasingly popular mob and pair programming, deeper integration with Pluralsight’s Skills platform, and an enhanced user experience.



Pluralsight Flow provides software engineering leaders with a data-driven view into their software development workflows that enables them to have fact-based conversations about engineering effectiveness. Engineering teams around the world leverage Flow to eliminate bottlenecks, improve collaboration, expedite time to market, and enable software projects to produce the desired outcomes faster and more efficiently

“Flow is a proven, powerful developer productivity tool for engineering leaders that gives visibility into the black box of software development,” said Nate Walkingshaw chief experience officer, Pluralsight. “With Flow, engineering teams have unprecedented visibility into their development process and receive actionable insights to improve productivity, speed time to market, and deliver world-class software supporting business-critical initiatives such as digital transformation, stronger cybersecurity measures, AI and machine learning, cloud services, and more.”

New additions to Pluralsight Flow include:

Proficiency Report

Flow’s new proficiency report enables engineering leaders to leverage Flow alongside Pluralsight’s Skills platform to get insights into a team’s overall effectiveness. The first-of-its-kind report pulls data from Pluralsight’s Skills and Flow platforms to measure the skill proficiency of teams alongside the types of code used in each code commit. This data gives engineering leaders the ability to understand a team’s effectiveness by programming language and in turn helps drive informed decisions around how the team’s tech stack impacts a project’s overall success.

This report allows engineering leaders to get insights into a team’s effectiveness with each programming language by measuring team efficiency within each language and identifying areas where a team’s skill sets may improve. The tool ties directly to Pluralsight’s Skills platform to deliver specific analytics around skill proficiency as it ties to code commits and provides recommendations based on the needs of the team to help fill skill gaps. Using this report, engineering leaders have a powerful tool that helps them quickly analyze the effectiveness of teams, and provide the fastest possible path to skilling up engineering teams.

Mob/Pair Compatibility

Flow now offers compatibility for mob/pair software development. As the number of developers using pair programming increases the ability to support multiple software development styles is increasingly important.

According to IDC’s report PaaSView and the Developer: 2019, a worldwide survey of 2500 developers, 24% of survey respondents noted that their organization uses pair programming in production.*

Flow’s new Mob/pair support delivers visibility into all commit types - whether from an individual or a mob/pair - to ensure engineering leaders can highlight healthy code commit patterns and effectively coach engineering teams.

Enhanced User Experience and Skills Platform Integration

The latest release of Flow introduces a revised interface and enhanced user-friendly look and feel. Additionally, Pluralsight continues to integrate Flow’s core capabilities with its Skills platform that enables engineering teams to have a more integrated experience with both product lines.

The first announcement is that Skills and Flow are now seamlessly integrated. With this unified experience, engineering leaders have a simple solution for closing skills gaps and improving flow efficiency.

“Flow has been an invaluable tool for our development efforts, enabling us to identify strengths and weaknesses of our development teams Flow’s new proficiency reporting capabilities gives us visibility that we have never before had into how our skill improvement efforts tie into the real-world impact of our code commits,” said Michael Leslie, head of product engineering, Synchronoss.

Pluralsight Flow is available today. For more information on Flow, visit www.pluralsight.com .

*Source: IDC, PaaSView and the Developer 2019: Executive Summary, Doc # US45301419, June 2019

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

