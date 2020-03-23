STMicroelectronics Joins Zigbee Alliance Member Group China as A Council Member

/EIN News/ -- STMicroelectronics Joins Zigbee Alliance Member Group China

Beijing, China, March 23, 2020 – Extending its efforts with the Zigbee Alliance , STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has joined the Zigbee Alliance Member Group China (ZMGC) as a council member. ZMGC focuses on accelerating market adoption of Zigbee in China, simplifying development for manufacturers and increasing device compatibility for consumers. The Company’s council membership at the ZMGC aims to help the Alliance continue its success in China by bringing more visibility to Zigbee technologies and accelerate new product developments with ST’s contributions to improved interoperability and cross-technology compatibility.

“We are pleased to join ZMGC as a council member. STMicroelectronics has been consistently investing in Zigbee technologies and IoT applications and believes that China is one of the key growth markets. Being a council member allows us to join hands with Zigbee Alliance and all other member companies to explore market opportunities together,” said Arnaud Julienne, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Applications of MDG, IoT/AI Competence Center and Digital Marketing, Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics.

Established to create and evolve open wireless standards for device-to-device communications for the Internet of Things (IoT), Zigbee is widely implemented and continues to grow across a broad range of applications, especially in industrial and consumer markets. With the extension of its Zigbee-related commitment and role into China, ST is poised to contribute to Zigbee’s growth in powering next-generation IoT devices, and to bring added value in creating communication and connection standards. Today, China represents a vital and dynamic market with 30% of Zigbee-certified products from Chinese companies in 2019.

The inclusion of wireless technologies in ST’s microcontroller product portfolio delivers key benefits for greater flexibility in device architecture and faster transition for the mass market to add connectivity. With the evolution of the connectivity and IoT markets, the STM32 MCU/MPU products include strong integrated security mechanisms to guarantee IP and privacy protection.

“We warmly welcome STMicroelectronics joining ZMGC as a council member. ST is a well-known global player in IoT and its membership to ZMGC further strengthens the Alliance’s leadership in promoting the Zigbee technology in China. ST’s advanced technologies will also bring different experiences to the China IoT industry. I expect pleasant collaboration with STMicroelectronics at ZMGC,” said Wilma Su, Chairwomen of Zigbee Alliance Member Group China.

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

About Zigbee Alliance Member Group China (ZMGC)

The Zigbee Alliance Member Group China (ZMGC) is a branch of the Zigbee Alliance that focuses on promoting Alliance technologies in the Chinese market.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.



By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

