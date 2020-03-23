Issued by Church of Scientology International

Church of Scientology Kansas City Extending Help to Community

Scientology Volunteer Minister from Kansas City gives the project a thumbs up.

Scientology Volunteer Minister from Kansas City gives the project a thumbs up.

Taking action to help the community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Scientology Volunteer Ministers are helping the Justice and Dignity Center distribute concentrated disinfectant to Kansas City homes.

A local business donated more than a ton of concentrated cleaning supplies to the Justice and Dignity Center. Volunteers are packaging the cleaning supplies, that arrived in 50-gallon drums, into 4-ounce containers. This is enough to give 10,000 people free access to gallons of cleaning solution—along with instructions on how to use it.

“Now that this has happened, it’s a great opportunity to get it out to people who really, really need it,” said Volunteer Minister and Humanitarian Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Kansas City Emma Ashton. “It feels great because we’re able to provide this to the community.

For the past nine weeks, the Justice and Dignity Center has been giving away frozen meat to needy families. This week, with the addition of cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, at least 500 people came—one woman arriving at 8:00 a.m., even though the giveaway didn’t start until noon.

“We are working with other churches and groups to take care of the community. Together, we can do so much to help—one household at a time,” says Bennette Seaman, Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Kansas City.

Volunteer Ministers training is available online.

For more information or to volunteer to help, contact Ms. Seaman at (816) 753-6590 or email bennette.seaman@scientology.net

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

Scientology Volunteer Ministers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
Humanitarian Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Kansas City interviewed on the Church’s work with the Justice and Dignity Center in East Kansas City (KCTV News 5 Kansas City)

Humanitarian Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Kansas City interviewed on the Church’s work with the Justice and Dignity Center in East Kansas City (KCTV News 5 Kansas City)

Scientology Volunteer Ministers helped at the weekly Justice and Dignity Center giveaway. This week, volunteers handed out concentrated disinfectant to local residents. (KCTV News 5 Kansas City)

Scientology Volunteer Ministers helped at the weekly Justice and Dignity Center giveaway. This week, volunteers handed out concentrated disinfectant to local residents. (KCTV News 5 Kansas City)

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Kansas City Extending Help to Community
Church of Scientology Kansas City Awards Local Humanitarians
Coming Together to Bring Help and Hope
View All Stories From This Author