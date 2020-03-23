Church of Scientology Kansas City Extending Help to Community

Scientology Volunteer Minister from Kansas City gives the project a thumbs up.

Taking action to help the community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Scientology Volunteer Ministers are helping the Justice and Dignity Center distribute concentrated disinfectant to Kansas City homes.

A local business donated more than a ton of concentrated cleaning supplies to the Justice and Dignity Center. Volunteers are packaging the cleaning supplies, that arrived in 50-gallon drums, into 4-ounce containers. This is enough to give 10,000 people free access to gallons of cleaning solution—along with instructions on how to use it.

“Now that this has happened, it’s a great opportunity to get it out to people who really, really need it,” said Volunteer Minister and Humanitarian Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Kansas City Emma Ashton. “It feels great because we’re able to provide this to the community.

For the past nine weeks, the Justice and Dignity Center has been giving away frozen meat to needy families. This week, with the addition of cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, at least 500 people came—one woman arriving at 8:00 a.m., even though the giveaway didn’t start until noon.

“We are working with other churches and groups to take care of the community. Together, we can do so much to help—one household at a time,” says Bennette Seaman, Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Kansas City.

Volunteer Ministers training is available online.

For more information or to volunteer to help, contact Ms. Seaman at (816) 753-6590 or email bennette.seaman@scientology.net

